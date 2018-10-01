Ramesh Chennithala asks Kerala Governor to approve graft enquiry against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Excise minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has petitioned state Governor P Sathasivam to provide approval for enquiry under Section17A(1)C of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018 against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan.

Ramesh told media persons during a press conference at Cantonment house,his official residence that his petition is for an enquiry against the criminal misconduct and criminal conspiracy hatched in illegally sanctioning three breweries and a distillery to private individuals in violation of the Abkari rulers and Abkari policy.

The opposition leader said that crores have changed hands in the brewery, distillery deal and that conspiracy was hatched at the top level of the CPM leadership. The first proof is that after nineteen years when breweries and distillery were sanctioned it was conducted in total secrecy. This was not discussed in LDF liason committee nor in the cabinet.

In the application of Sree Chakra Distillery, Excise commissioner has called for the amendment of the order of 1999 but someone has overcome this and given sanction, Ramesh charged and called for the identity of the person. The opposition leader also mocked at the lightning speed of sanctioning 10 acres of land in KINFRA Park, Ernakulam to Power Infratech for opening a brewery as this was sanctioned in 48 hours after receiving the application. Ramesh Chennithala said that this was sanctioned by GeneraL Manager Projects of KINFRA who incidentally is the son of a top CPM leader. Chennithala, however, refused to name the officer or the CPM leader.

Ramesh Chennithala also said that the last distillery in the state was given permission by the EK Nayanar government in 1999 and not AK Antony government as alleged by the LDF convenor and Excise minister. The opposition leader said that Antony no one will believe that Antony who had banned arrack will give permission to a distillery in state and asked both the LDF convenor and Excise minister to tender apologies.

Ramesh Chennithala also asked the government as to how the Excise department can issue the statement against him, a Cabinet ranking state opposition leader and said that KC Joseph, Deputy leader of Congress parliamentary party has already moved a privilege motion against this. He said that Excise minister replying to him is an entirely different matter but how can the Additional Chief Secretary, give an open statement on the Leader of opposition.

The opposition leader also called upon the state government to ban all the liquor from outside the state and asked the government to complete the 8% shortage of liquor by producing it from the distilleries under the state government which are closed now.