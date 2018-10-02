Ayyappa Seva Sangham to file review plea

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) will go for a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

ABASS general secretary Velayudhan Nair told Express the decision of the Sangham to approach the SC to review the verdict permitting women aged between 10 and 50 is in the broad interest of protecting centuries-old practices and sentiments of crores of pilgrims across the world.

As part of going for a review petition, ABASS will convene a meeting of all voluntary organisations in the service of Lord Ayyappa devotees to reach a consensus, Velayudhan said.

He said the Sangham will

engage a leading SC lawyer for a presentation on the dire need for the continuance of the centuries-old practice. He expressed confidence the move will have a positive outcome as crores of pilgrims were worried over the verdict.