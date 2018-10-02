Home States Kerala

Ayyappa Seva Sangham to file review plea

 The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) will go for a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA:   The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) will go for a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

ABASS general secretary Velayudhan Nair told Express the decision of the Sangham to approach the SC to review the verdict permitting women aged between 10 and 50 is in the broad interest of protecting centuries-old practices and sentiments of crores of pilgrims across the world.

As part of going for a review petition, ABASS will convene a meeting of all voluntary organisations in the service of Lord Ayyappa devotees to reach a consensus, Velayudhan said.

He said the Sangham will 
engage a leading SC lawyer for a presentation on the dire need for the continuance of the centuries-old practice. He expressed confidence the move will have a positive outcome as crores of pilgrims were worried over the verdict. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayyappa Seva Sangham ABASS Lord Ayyappa temple Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC