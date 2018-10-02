BJP to launch agitation against Kerala state government stand

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Crying foul over the LDF Government’s ‘undue haste’ in implementing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala, the BJP on Monday said its youth and women’s wings will launch an agitation against the state government’s stand. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai told reporters here on Monday though the BJP and RSS support equal rights for women in matters of worship, the distinct nature of the Sabarimala shrine and the customs associated with the celibate deity should be adhered to.

“When Sangh Parivar affiliate organisations such as Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi and Aiyappa Seva Samajam are all set to file a review petition against the SC verdict, why is the LDF Government acting in haste? Can’t it wait for the SC to decide on these petitions?” he asked. “In the garb of implementing the court order, the LDF Government is out to wreck the Sabarimala shrine and suppress devotees.”

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will launch an agitation on October 3, which will be joined by BJP Mahila Morcha soon, he said. He demanded promulgation of an ordinance to ensure the protection of the rights of devotees. Asked about the delay on BJP’s part in taking such a pronounced stand, Pillai said the party does not take decisions in haste. “We have taken a stand after studying all aspects of the verdict,” he said.