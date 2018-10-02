Home States Kerala

Charges against party leader’s son; CPM in fix

The officer in question is Unnikrishnan, son of CPM state committee member Koliyakode Krishnan Nair. 

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the brewery allocation issue creating ripples in the state, the Left Front is on the defensive. With fresh allegations coming up on Monday targeting a senior CPM leader’s son, the CPM has found itself in a spot. Reports have come out indicating that senior CPM leader Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair’s son — who is general manager (projects) with Kinfra — was involved in the decision to allocate land for the brewery at Kinfra. The UDF is mounting attack on the CPM and the government alleging corruption and conspiracy behind the deal. 

On Monday, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala unleashed a direct attack on the CPM alleging that a senior CPM leader’s son, who is the Kinfra general manager, allocated the land to Power Infratech company.  The officer in question is Unnikrishnan, son of CPM state committee member Koliyakode Krishnan Nair. 

Curiously, similar to the Sabarimala issue, neither the CPM state leadership nor Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come out with an official stance in the brewery issue. Though the LDF convenor tried to raise a counter-allegation, Ramesh Chennithala effectively countered the same. 

Kinfra has not allotted land to Power Infratech: MD 
Kinfra has not allotted any land to Power Infratech for a brewery at its industrial park at Kakkanad, its managing director K A Santhosh Kumar said on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brewery allocation Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC