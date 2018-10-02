CPM treads a cautious path on review petition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though LDF ministers welcomed the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, the CPM has been treading a cautious path on the issue.With a major Hindu vote base at stake, the party is yet to respond officially on the review petition. Even as the Congress and the BJP have put forth demands for a review petition against the order, the party has not come out with an official response.

Curiously, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also silent on the matter. The CM, who convened a high-level meeting on Monday to review the preparations at Sabarimala, has not made any official statement on the petition so far. Though the state government has not come out with any such statements, there are indications that if there’s a review petition, the government may not oppose it.

However, the government is going ahead with steps to implement the SC order. “The government has not taken any decision to file a review petition. The high-level meet chaired by the CM has decided to go ahead with plans to implement the verdict,” said the Chief Minister’s Office.

With the general election due next year, the CPM does not want to alienate the devotee community. At the same time, the party will continue with an official stance that will be progressive in nature. This way, the CPM will be able to cash in on both vote banks. It is cautious to ensure that there’s no political setback.

However, LDF convener A Vijayarghavan rejected these reports. “It’s a progressive move and the Left has welcomed it. The UDF and the BJP have been playing feudal Hindu cards to appease the voters. However, the Left has taken a progressive stance and is of the firm view that the SC verdict should be implemented,” said Vijayarghavan.