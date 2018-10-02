Home States Kerala

Devotees plan prayer meeting in six states today

The decision to allow young women will disenchant ardent devotees and there will be a drop in the number of pilgrims.

A file picture of the Ayyappa temple. Devotees plan to gather at Sabarimala on October 17 to protest the SC order | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to convey their angst over the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, devotees will hold meetings in six states on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action.“Devotees will hold prayer sessions from 10 am to noon in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. We are planning to file a review petition against the verdict on October 8. More than 5,000 devotees will congregate at Sabarimala on October 17 demanding to protect the age-old customs of the temple,” said activist Rahul Easwar.

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said committees have been formed in 10 districts to organise Gandhian protests for saving Sabarimala. “Around 6 crore pilgrims from 33 countries had visited Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season last year. It is the age-old customs and the strict 41-day penance that attract pilgrims to the hill shrine.

The decision to allow young women will disenchant ardent devotees and there will be a drop in the number of pilgrims. The TDB will have to make arrangements to ensure facilities for female devotees,” he said.

