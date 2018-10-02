Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan urges government to review decision on Coca-Cola brewery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Express brought out the issue of government sanctioning brewery in Palakkad’s Elappulli panchayat which has been facing severe drinking water shortage, Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan on Monday urged the state government to review the decision.

Achuthanandan, who is also Malampuzha MLA, asked the government to re-check its decision granting permission for the brewery. In a statement, he said companies indulging in water exploitation cannot be permitted in the region anymore.

He also raised concern over the decision to sanction a beer brewery in a region identified as a critical zone by the Ground Water Department. “People who had to fight against Pepsi and Coca Cola should not be burdened anymore,” he said.