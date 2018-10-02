Home States Kerala

High Court seeks updates from Travancore Devaswom Board on arrangements

Due to the flood that devastated Pampa, the pre-season works seem to be lagging behind schedule, said Manoj.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to inform it regarding the steps planned to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala.TDB standing counsel S Rajmohan submitted to the court that a general meeting of the board, to be held on Wednesday, will discuss the issue and inform the details. The next court hearing will be on October 8.

The Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order while considering a report submitted by Sabarimala special commissioner M Manoj pointing out delays in works to be carried out by the TDB’s Maramath wing in Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilakkal and Erumeli ahead of the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival. 

Due to the flood that devastated Pampa, the pre-season works seem to be lagging behind schedule, said Manoj. There is hardly 50 days left for the season to begin. The work related to the Malikappuram temple and its precincts is yet to restart from where it was left unfinished last year. The maintenance work of the building meant for accommodating pilgrims is also delayed and maintenance work of the appam, aravana plants and incinerators have to be carried out. The toilets have to be repaired.

The drains on either side of the Nadapanthal are clogged with waste and have to be cleaned. The maintenance work of the barricade system for crowd control is incomplete.The commissioner said that the sewage treatment plant in Pampa was badly damaged in the deluge and the Njunangar bridge was covered with silt and sand.

Crowd management
The HC also directed the state government to include a female IG in the core committee to be constituted for crowd management at Sabarimala. It issued the order on a report filed by the TDB seeking a directive to the state to constitute a core committee of officers to formulate crowd control mechanisms.

The TDB suggested DGP A Hemachandran, director of Fire and Rescue Services, as the chairman of the committee while ADGP Anantha Krishnan, IG Manoj Abraham, Pathanamthitta district police chief T Narayanan and officers Debesh Kumar Behra, Harishankar and Arul R B Krishna and NDRF Deputy Commandant G Vijayan as members. Noting that only male police officers were included in the suggested list, the court held that a high-ranking female officer, preferably IG or someone not below the rank of SP, should be included in the core committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Travancore Devaswom Board S Rajmohan P R Ramachandra Menon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC