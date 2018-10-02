Kerala Agricultural University pegs farming sector losses due to deluge at Rs 3,646.40 crore

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Agricultural University has put the farming sector’s losses in the floods at Rs 3,646.40 crore, almost double the state government’s initial estimate. Apart from field crops, the estimate includes various sectors like homestead farming, fruit and timber trees, honeybee rearing and infrastructure, making the KAU study unique.

Data collected during field visits and statistics of crops made available by the Agriculture Department and the Directorate of Economics and Statistics have been incorporated in the estimate. While the loss of field crops is pegged at Rs 894.98 crore, the loss suffered by perennial and timber crops in homesteads is Rs 904.42 crore. Farm assets worth Rs 1,834.50 crore have been lost while the economic impact in honeybee rearing is estimated at Rs 12.50 crore.

KAU vice-chancellor R Chandra Babu said the university had deputed six multidisciplinary teams to study the impact of the floods in different regions. “The deputation of multidisciplinary teams was done in consultation with and the concurrence of the Agriculture Minister,” he said. “Teams headed by senior scientists visited various places and worked alongside LSGI representatives and officers from the Agriculture Department and other related departments.

Apart from impacting standing crops, the floods have had long-lasting effects on soil structure, micro-organisms, capital investment and infrastructure in agriculture. Erosion of the genetic wealth of flora and fauna is a non-apparent loss, and immediate cropping in many areas also seems unfeasible.”

The loss in paddy production is estimated at 84,152 tonnes, while 58,412 tonnes of vegetable crops, 84,950 tonnes of banana and 1,126 tonnes of sugarcane have been lost. In addition, tree species of economic and ecological value like jackfruit, mango, teak and tamarind, abundant in home gardens, were also affected. The economic loss sustained in coconut farming alone amounts to Rs 295.42 crore. Teak (Rs 396.8 crore), jackfruit (Rs 292.77 crore) mango (Rs 396.8 crore), nutmeg (Rs 251.4 crore) and arecanut (Rs 43 crore) are other perennial crops impacted by floods.

In many areas, honeybee colonies have been found totally washed off, indicating irreparable loss of assets and income. On an average, 65 per cent loss of colonies is reported while Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Palakkad districts reported 100 per cent loss.Farm assets, including structures, machinery and implements, were also affected. The losses from buildings, livestock, wells and tanks, irrigation equipment and farm machinery is estimated at Rs 1,834.50 crore.