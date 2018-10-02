Kerala brewery controversy: Rishiraj Singh terms allegations baseless

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the controversies over the government granting fresh nod to brewery and distillery units in the state, Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh on Monday came in defence of the government. In a statement, Rishiraj Singh said the allegations that the government had issued the order granting licence to the brewery and distillery units overlooking the commissioner’s report, are baseless. According to Singh, the government has issued only an in-principle approval rather than granting the licence. He said the Excise has given a preliminary approval as per the rules.

“The government can cancel the approval any time. So, it is not a final call. In fact, the final nod on granting the licence could be given only after approval from various government departments. Hence, all these controversies are unnecessary and without any facts,” said Singh.

He also said the government had only given a preliminary approval to ‘Sree Chakra distilleries’ in Thrissur. The government has also given in-principle approval to three brewery units, Sreedharan Brewery Private Ltd, Vaaram, Kannur; Appolo Distilleries and Breweries Pvt Ltd, Elapully, Palakkad, and Power Infratech Pvt Ltd, Ernakulam.