Kerala: Charges against CPM leader Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair’s son; party in fix

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the brewery allocation issue creating ripples in the state, the Left Front is on the defensive. With fresh allegations coming up on Monday targeting a senior CPM leader’s son, the CPM has found itself in a spot. Reports have come out indicating that senior CPM leader Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair’s son — who is general manager (projects) with Kinfra — was involved in the decision to allocate land for the brewery at Kinfra. The UDF is mounting attack on the CPM and the government alleging corruption and conspiracy behind the deal.

On Monday, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala unleashed a direct attack on the CPM alleging that a senior CPM leader’s son, who is the Kinfra general manager, allocated the land to Power Infratech company. The officer in question is Unnikrishnan, son of CPM state committee member Koliyakode Krishnan Nair.

Curiously, similar to the Sabarimala issue, neither the CPM state leadership nor Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come out with an official stance in the brewery issue. Though the LDF convenor tried to raise a counter-allegation, Ramesh Chennithala effectively countered the same.

Kinfra has not allotted land to Power Infratech: MD

Kinfra has not allotted any land to Power Infratech for a brewery at its industrial park at Kakkanad, its managing director K A Santhosh Kumar said on Monday.