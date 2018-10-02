Kinfra has not allotted any land to Power Infratech: MD Santhosh Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kinfra has not allotted any land to Power Infratech for a brewery at its industrial park in Kakkanad, Kochi, its managing director K A Santhosh Kumar said on Monday. Kumar told Express that Power Infratech had enquired if the land was available for a brewery at Kinfra’s 240-acre industrial park at Kakkanad. “They first enquired over phone in 2016. Later, in March 2017, the company wrote to us asking if they could be allotted 10 acres at Kakkanad. We gave them a letter saying the land was indeed available,” the Kinfra MD said.

However, after this, the company did not proceed further in a formal manner such as applying in the prescribed format for the land, Kumar said.“The formal procedures require the company to apply in the prescribed format, complying with all the requirements,” he said, adding out of the 240-acre land about 50-acres was earmarked for general industries. In the 50-acre land, about 23-acre was available for allotment during March 2017. However, now even that land has also been filled, he said.

Kumar said even if Kinfra had received a formal application, it would go to the allotment committee, besides approvals from Pollution Control Board (PCB). However, he added that going by reports, the Excise Department may have given licence for Power Infratech, though it was yet to get the land allotment or sanctions.

Asked about allegations against Kinfra general manager T Unnikrishnan, son of former CPM MLA Koliyakkode Krishnan, the Kinfra MD said the GM may have sent the letter to the brewer when the then MD M Beena was travelling. When contacted, Unnikrishnan said he was bound by “code of ethics” and could not comment on the matter. “Only the MD is authorised to speak. You can speak to him,” he said.