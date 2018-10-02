Ramesh Chennithala petitions Governor for inquiry against CM, Excise Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has petitioned Governor P Sathasivam seeking approval for inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan under Section 17A(1)C of the Prevention of Corruption (amendment) Act 2018. Chennithala told reporters at the Cantonment House, his official residence, his petition is for an inquiry against criminal misconduct and conspiracy hatched in illegally sanctioning three breweries and a distillery to private individuals in violation of Abkari rules and policy.

The Opposition Leader alleged crores of rupees have changed hands in the brewery and distillery deals and that the conspiracy was hatched at the top level of the CPM leadership.The primary proof is that, when breweries and distillery were sanctioned after a gap of 19 years, it was done in total secrecy, he said. This was neither discussed in the LDF liaison committee nor in the Cabinet.

In the application of Sree Chakra Distillery, the Excise Commissioner had called for an amendment to the order of 1999 but someone has overcome this and given sanction, Chennithala charged. He called for the identity of the person to be revealed. The Opposition Leader also mocked at the lightning speed to sanction 10 acres of land in Kinfra Park, Ernakulam, to Power Infratech for opening a brewery as the sanction was given within 48 hours of receiving the application. Chennithala said this was sanctioned by Kinfra general manager (projects) who, incidentally, is the son of a top CPM leader.

He, however, refused to name the officer or the CPM leader. Chennithala also said the last distillery in the state was given permission by the E K Nayanar Government in 1999 and not the A K Antony Government as alleged by the LDF convenor and the Excise Minister. The Opposition Leader said no one will believe Antony, who had banned arrack, will give permission to a distillery in the state and asked both the LDF convenor and the Excise Minister to tender apologies.

Chennithala asked the government how it was possible for the Excise Department to issue a statement against him, a Cabinet ranking state Opposition Leader. He said K C Joseph, the Congress Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader, has already moved a privilege motion against this. He said the Excise Minister replying to him is an entirely different matter but questioned the Additional Chief Secretary giving an open statement on the Leader of the Opposition.

‘Ban all liquor from outside the state’

Chennithala called upon the state government to ban all liquor from outside the state, asking it to overcome the 8 per cent shortage of liquor by producing it in the distilleries under the state government which are now closed.