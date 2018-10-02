Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Police in a quandary over deploying women officers

The Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry to Sabarimala has landed not just politicians but the Police Department also in a quandary. 

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (file pic)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry to Sabarimala has landed not just politicians but the Police Department also in a quandary. Even as the state is going ahead with steps to implement the verdict, there is concern in the Police Department whether women officers picked up for Sabarimala duty will refuse the offer citing religious reasons. 

If the women cops refuse to accept Sabarimala duty, the government will have difficulty in implementing the same. A section of women officers shared the concern with Express. “Hitherto women officers worked up till Pampa and not beyond. This time they have to be in Sannidhanam as well. So, we’ve to see how many have issues doing that and want to opt out of the duty,” said a senior woman officer on condition of anonymity. 

“Usually the willingness of the officers is asked before deploying them. If we come across more women personnel averse to working beyond Pampa, we have a problem,” she said.  Former DGP K S Balasubramaniam observed the police are in a tight spot viz-a-viz deployment of women officers. “If a woman officer comes and say she can’t cross Pampa, what can the senior officer do?” he asked.

