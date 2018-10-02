Sabarimala: ABASS to launch countrywide awareness campaign among Ayyappa devotees

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: ABASS general secretary Velayudhan Nair said ABASS has decided to launch a massive campaign across the country with the objective of creating an awareness among Ayyappa devotees on the protection and continuance of the customs and practices of the temple.

With hardly 50 days left for the annual pilgrimage season, ABASS units in other states have already been asked to organise one-day yagnas under the leadership of “guruswamis” to convince devotees, particularly women, on the need for restrictions at the shrine.

As part of the campaign, he said that female devotees from Kerala will address campaigns in other states.

The ABASS general secretary said a team headed by president Thennala Balakrishna Pillai will meet Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar seeking to file a review petition before the SC on the order permitting women’s entry at Sabarimala temple.