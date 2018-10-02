V S Achuthanandan urges goverment to review decision on brewery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Express brought out the issue of government sanctioning brewery in Palakkad’s Elappulli panchayat which has been facing severe drinking water shortage, Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan on Monday urged the state government to review the decision.

Achuthanandan, who is also Malampuzha MLA, asked the government to re-check its decision granting permission for the brewery. In a statement, he said companies indulging in water exploitation cannot be permitted in the region any more.

He also raised concern over the decision to sanction a beer brewery in a region identified as a critical zone by the Ground Water Department. “People who had to fight against Pepsi and Coca Cola should not be burdened any more,” he said.