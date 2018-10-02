Home States Kerala

Violinist, composer Balabhaskar passes away

The acclaimed musician was undergoing treatment after the car he was travelling met with an accident in Thiruvananthapuram on 25 September. 

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 03:53 AM

Balabhaskar shot to fame when, as a 17-year-old, he composed music for a Malayalam film and has scored music for several films. (Photo | Facebook)

Malayali violinist and music composer Balabhasker (40) passed away on Tuesday morning. 

The acclaimed musician was undergoing treatment after the car he was travelling in met with an accident in Thiruvananthapuram on 25 September. 

While Balabhaskar's two-year-old daughter Tejaswini died on the spot, wife Lakshmi (38) and driver Arjun are still under treatment.

The car had lost control and hit a tree near the CRPF camp in Thiruvananthapuram's Pallippuram.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital in the city where Thejaswini was declared brought dead. 

Violinist Balabhaskar, wife Lakshmi and daughter Tejaswini.

The front portion of the car got severely damaged in the impact. Balabhaskar was sitting in the front seat with his daughter. It was the Highway Police that launched the initial rescue operations. 

The Mangalapuram police said Thejaswini was bleeding from her nose and was unconscious when she was taken off the mangled car. 

Mangalapuram S I J Ajayan had said the car had crossed the National Highway and rammed the tree that was on the other side of the road.  “Because of that we presume that the driver might have nodded off,” Ajayan had said.

Since the accident, video clips of his performances were being shared on social media by his fans.

The musician, who was a child prodigy, had shot to fame when, as a 17-year-old, composed music for a Malayalam film 'Mangalya Pallak' and later scored music for several films and albums.

Balabhaskar was part of a band called 'Balaleela' and performs in Kerala and outside. He has won Bismillah Khan Yuva Sangeetkaar Puraskaar in 2008 by Kendra Sangeet Natak Academy for Instrumental Music(Violin).

