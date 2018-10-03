Home States Kerala

A favourite with the hip crowd and equally loved by classical music buffs

A familiar face on stage and TV shows, Balabhaskar will be remembered for popularising the electric violin among youngsters and making the string instrument a main draw in concerts.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A familiar face on stage and TV shows, Balabhaskar will be remembered for popularising the electric violin among youngsters and making the string instrument a main draw in concerts.

Born to Chandran and B Santhakumari, Balabhaskar began his music studies under his uncle B Sasikumar when he was three years old. The youngster first appeared on stage with his violin at the age of 12. Five years later, he debuted in Malayalam cinema by directing music for Mangalya Pallakku. During his college days, he had been a multiple winner in violin at the Kerala University arts festivals. His later albums Ninakkayi and Aadyamayi were immensely popular with the young crowd. He also composed music for films like Moksham, Panchajanyam and Kannadikadavathu.

On Tuesday, music lovers united in their grief on social media after the news of his untimely death broke. Serpentine queues formed first at the University College and then at Kalabhavan Theatre where the body was kept for the public to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a condolence message, said the music world has lost a talented artist. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Balabhaskar gifted a new face to fusion music and brought to it a new level of appreciation.
“Wielding his electric violin, he was a favourite with the hip crowd, but he was equally loved by the classical music buffs,” said Culture Minister A K Balan.

Balabhaskar chose to seek his own path in music. The untimely death of the violin prodigy has caused a deep loss to the world of music, said CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of violinist Balabhaskar. A loss for the world of music & for Thiruvananthapuram,” tweeted MP Shashi Tharoor. “Magical fingers which created wonder... The music ne ver dies,” tweeted actor Mohanlal.

