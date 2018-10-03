A startup in Kozhikode city to join hands with auto drivers to find missing articles

Arun KC By

KOZHIKODE: Missingkart.com, a startup online platform in the city joining hands with auto-rickshaws in the city to help people to find lost items. Around 4,333 registered auto rickshaws and close to 4,000 un-registered autos are plying in the city and the big network of drivers will ease the process of finding lost articles.

The startup is aiming to ensure every lost item is matched and sent back to its lawful owner as quickly and as efficiently as possible. With several lost and found articles being reported across the city, the startup has given training to auto drivers how to report the lost and found items to their website.

"Though, lots of lost items are being reported in missingkart, reporting of found items is less. In this situation, the auto drivers can help the people to found items. We will stick stickers in auto rikshaw to give awareness about missingkart to travelers," said K Pradeep, co-founder of the startup.

The startup joining with the drivers because they ply frequently in between hospital, airport, temple, church, mosque, hotel, mall, restaurant, bus stand, railway station and theater, where people folks and articles have been missing and found.

The idea of the startup was born, when another co-founder Hashir CP lost a bag while traveling to a friend's marriage in Kottayam. He had reclaimed the bag from Thiruvananthapuram railway station after one month. This incident triggered the startup in his mind.

After materialising the tie-up with auto drivers, the startup is planning to approach college students to be part of the mission.