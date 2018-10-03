Home States Kerala

Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad: Bring ordinance or face agitation

The government should bring an ordinance to protect the sanctity of the temple, he said.

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Women devotees staging a protest in front of Hanuman Swamy Temple at PMG Junction in Thiruvananthapuram against the Supreme Court decision allowing women’s entry to Sabarimala | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On a day thousands of Ayyappa devotees took to the street under the banner of various Hindu organisations, protesting the entry of young women to Sabarimala, Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad state president M K Gopinath demanded the state government should bring an ordinance to protect the age-old customs of the hill shrine. “If the state government fails to bring an ordinance within seven days, we will launch a fierce protest bringing together all Ayyappa devotees under the banner of Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi,” he said on Tuesday.

Gopinath said around 30,000 devotees participated in the NH blockade organised by Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi at district headquarters. On Sunday, the samithi will hold devotees’ meetings at major temples in the state. From Monday, the samithi will hold prayer processions in villages. He said no young woman devotee in south India who believes in Ayyappa will violate the age-old customs and enter the temple. Rashtriya Bajrang Dal state president Sreeraj was also present.

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena Ernakulam regional committee organised a hunger protest and prayer session at Palarivattom on Tuesday demanding to protect Sabarimala temple. Sabarimala former chief priest Ezhikode Sasi Namboothiri said it is not for the court or the government to make a decision on the customs and rituals to be followed by a temple. The government should bring an ordinance to protect the sanctity of the temple, he said.

Former Malikappuram chief priest Karikode Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, BDJS Trikkakara constituency president K S Vijayan, state general secretary V Gopakumar, BDJS district president A B Jayaprakash, Ayyappa Seva Sangham state president Ayyappadas, C Satheesan, and others participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayyappa devotees Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad M K Gopinath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur