City bids tearful adieu to violin maestro

Devassy paid his tearful adieu to his best friend by playing a music medley on the keyboard.

Fans pay their last respects to Balabhaskar in the capital on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city mourned the untimely demise of its violin maestro Balabhaskar. On Tuesday, thousands of people flocked to University College and Kalabhavan theatre, where his body was kept, to catch a final glimpse of their favourite musician.

In the portico of University College, where he started exhibiting his music skills, his mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage. Several people from various walks of life paid their tributes. Some could not resist and broke down in front of his body.

In one of the corners of the college, Balabhaskar’s friends and classmates in University College shared their memories about Balabhaskar in broken voices. They were still in shock.

Sudheesh, who was the college union member and best friend, remembered that Balabhaskar was a vibrant and a man of positive energy. “Balu was my classmate since my school days in Model School. When he got admission here in the college, I had also decided to do the same. Though I was not into music, Balu was proactive in music and created a band with his friends. I still remember the first video of the album song was shot in this college. Every student, teachers were part of it,” said Sudheesh.    

The long serpentine queues of people into the college showed the affection towards the artist by the people, especially the youngsters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his homage followed by CPM district leaders and elected representatives.

Suresh Gopi, Kaithapram Damodaran Nampoothiri, G Sreeram, Aliyar, Jassie Gift, Priyanka Nair, Rajalakshmi, Stephan Devassy were among the popular faces who paid their tribute in the college.
