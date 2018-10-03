Ex-Naxal leader T N Joy aka Najmal Babu no more

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Former Naxal leader and social activist T N Joy aka Najmal Babu, 72, passed away at Kodungallur here on Tuesday.

It was in 2015 that Joy embraced Islam in solidarity with his Muslim fellows and in protest against the religious intolerance then prevailing in the country. Since his conversion to Islam, he was known as Najmal Babu. He fiercely fought the Emergency and spent several months in jail following the extreme violence against naxalites.

According to writer I Gopinath, Najmal Babu had suffered a lot during the Emergency period and it haunted him throughout his life, affecting his health. “Najmal had earlier said he wanted his body to be cremated as per Muslim customs at the Cheraman Juma Masjid, Kodungallur,” he said.

Wherever a public protest against the existing system or the government rose, Najmal Babu was always there, extending his complete support and presence. Even in his deteriorating health, he took part in the nuns’ protest against the alleged rape case.