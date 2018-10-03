In a first, Kerala flood victims get prefabricated houses 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In order to help the flood victims who have lost their homes in Kerala, Faizal and Shabana Foundation, a Bengaluru-based organisation has come forward and sponsored prefabricated houses.

Probably for the first time in the history of the state, a prefabricated house has been set up at Pullur in Muriyad panchayat. Chandran and Sharada are eagerly waiting for this house as their only shelter was washed away in the flood.

The foundation has promised to complete the works within four or five days, but transporting the materials is a major hurdle through the narrow interior roads. According to Sarala Vikraman, Muriyad panchayat president, the company had sent letters to 84 panchayats, but only five responded, she told Express. We were one among them.

In Muriyad, 45 houses were destroyed and all of them are waiting for a new shelter. If the construction of the house could be completed within days, that too with all the safety measures, we thought it will be of great help and so we applied for the foundation's sponsorship. Nirmithikendra completed the foundation of the house within a week, based on which the officials from the foundation brought the prefabricated walls along with the windows and other materials.

Before taking up the project, the foundation had asked for a video of the path to the site for the house to know whether their equipment, including the crane could be transported, said Sarala.

The foundation representatives Joseph Sebastian and Shafeeq monitored the works and brought the materials on time. The construction works are nearing completion. The foundation has also promised to provide furniture for the house, said Sarala.