Opposition alleges corruption in nod for liquor units

He was speaking after a visit to the site of the proposed brewery unit, which was sanctioned by the LDF Government. In spite of the heavy rain, he interacted with the local people.  

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visiting Elappully on Tuesday, where the LDF Government sanctioned the Appollo Breweries and Distilleries

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the party will not allow the Appollo Breweries and Distilleries to set up their unit at Elappully, where there was a serious potable water problem.

Ramesh Chennithala said that the LDF Government was not ready to heed to the local MLA V S Achuthanandan’s decision and was going ahead with the move to set up the brewery.

According to him, there was an ulterior motive behind the sanctioning of the unit.

The Congress will go ahead with the agitation till the government withdraws the sanction of the three breweries and one distillery in the state.  District Congress Committee president V K Sreekantan was present.

