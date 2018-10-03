Home States Kerala

Police nab Rohingya family who came to state in search of greener pastures

The police will now send them back in a Hyderabad-bound train accompanied by a group of officers led by an inspector-rank officer.

Published: 03rd October 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rohingya family that was taken into custody | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of reports that indicated massive influx of Rohingya refugees into the state, the Vizhinjam police on Tuesday apprehended a five-member family from the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar.

The group of five, including two minors, reached Vizhinjam from Thiruvananthapuram railway station in the morning and were soon picked up by the cops. The persons were identified as Tayub, his wife Safiya Kathum, their six-month-old child, Tayub’s brother Irshad and his brother-in-law. They arrived in the city from Hyderabad by Sabari Express on Monday night.

The Vizhinjam police said there will not be any legal action as all of them, except the child, have refugee cards issued in Hyderabad by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“They belong to the Hyderabad refugee camp and have to remain there. We’ll send them back on Wednesday,” said City Police Commissioner P Prakash.

The State Intelligence machinery said they had questioned the group but did not come across any information suggestive of any sinister intentions.

The police will now send them back in a Hyderabad-bound train accompanied by a group of officers led by an inspector-rank officer.

Financial implications
State Special Branch officers said: “They said financial implications had prompted them to board train to Kerala. They were underpaid in Hyderabad and wanted to earn a bit more here.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizhinjam Rohingya family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur