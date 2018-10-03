Sabarimala Ayyappa Samajam to file review plea on SC order on women entry

P T Mohanan Pillai By

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS), an affiliate of the Sangh Parivar, has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages into Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

Talking to the Express, SASS national vice-president Swami Ayyappadas said that the decision to file the review petition was taken by the national executive committee of the SASS the other day.

Swami Ayyappadas pointed out that the Supreme Court order on the centuries-old practice on entry of women of women of all ages hurt the sentiments of crores of pilgrims across the world. Hence, the review petition for restoration of the ongoing practices of the hill shrine allowing only the women up to 10 and above 50 years, the seer said.

In the review petition, the SASS would seek an interim stay on the Supreme Court order permitting women in the restricted age group of 10 and 50 years, Swami Ayyappadas said.

The immediate stay on the verdict would be needed as Lord Ayyappa temple would be opening on October 17 for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam. Secondly, the petition would draw the attention of the Supreme Court on the Act connected with the formation of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which falls under the concurrent list, the seer said.

Hence, the Supreme Court would have sought the view of the Central Government before the announcement of the judgement connected with Sabarimala temple, Swami Ayyappadas said. Finally, the review petition would draw the attention of the Supreme Court that Sabarimala temple was not a public place but a religious place of devotees, the seer said. In the verdict of Justice Indu Malhotra, the judgement made the point clear that Sabarimala is not a public place but a pilgrimage centre where the devotees offer prayers and have set of customs and practices, Swami Ayyappadas said.

Massive campaign launched in state

The SASS launched a massive campaign against the court order that hurt the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees, the seer said.The campaign would continue till the Supreme Court comes out the order to protect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees of Lord Ayyappa, Swami Ayyappadas said.

Awareness drive in other states

The SASS national executive meeting decided to launch awareness programmes in association with the -"guruswamis-" at important centres in other states to draw the attention of the devotees for the continuance of the ongoing customs and practices of Lord Ayyappa temple, Swami Ayyappadas said.

A special convention of Ayyappa devotees would be held at district-level in all the southern states, including Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to create the attention of the devotees for protection and continuance of the ongoing practices of Lord Ayyappa temple.