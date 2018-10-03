Sabarimala practices: Ramesh Chennithala to go on fast on Friday

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will go on a fast on Friday for the protection of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

Chennithala, who met Pandalam Kottaram Nirvahana Samithi president Sasikumar at Pandalam on Wednesday and extended support for the agitation for the restoration of the ongoing Sabarimala practices, told reporters the Congress will take up the agitation for the protection of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala temple in the wake of the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages into the shrine.

The Congress will continue the agitation till the ongoing practices of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple are restored, he said. Chennithala said the Congress will file a review petition. We have already spoken to leading Supreme Court lawyers, including Kapil Sibal and Manu Abhishek Singhvi, to appear for the case, Chennithala said.

The Opposition leader lambasted Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar for backtracking on the earlier stand on filing a review petition against the Supreme Court. Talks with former presidents of Devaswom boards on Oct 4: Ramesh Chennithala said he will hold discussions with former presidents of Travancore, Cochin and Malabar Devaswom boards on the future course of action on the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala practices.MLAs Adoor Prakash and Eldose Kunnappally, DCC president Babu George, KPCC secretary Pazhakulam Madhu and DCC vice-president Vettoor Jyothiprasad were present.