Sabarimala: Protest meet held against Supreme Court verdict

The protestors also demanded the state government to moot an ordinance to bypass the Supreme Court verdict.

Women devotees staging a protest in front of Hanuman Swamy Temple at PMG Junction in Thiruvananthapuram against the Supreme Court decision allowing women’s entry to Sabarimala | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In protest against the Supreme Court verdict granting women devotees of all age the right to visit Sabarimala, a group of Hindu organisations under the banner of ‘Ayyappa Bhaktharude Mahakoottayma’ organised a prayer meeting here on Tuesday.

The programme held in front of OTC Hanuman Swamy Temple at PMG Junction was attended by former Travancore Dewaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, activist Rahul Easwar and several other Hindu leaders.

Rahul said society needs to fight for Sabarimala in the same manner Tamilians fought for Jallikattu. “The Tamilians, uphelding their social identity, gathered at Marina Beach to fight for Jallikattu. In the same vein, our society needs to stand up for Sabarimala,” he said.

Prayar Gopalakrishnan said the Constitution gives the citizens right to religious freedom and it was the duty of the governments to ensure that the right is protected.  

Leaders of various organisations, including Viswakarma Sabha, Yogakshema Sabha and Nair Movement, took part in the event. A protest march was also held in which the participants chanted ‘Sarana mantra’. Sizeable presence of women was also noticed in the prayer meeting and the march. The protestors also demanded the state government to moot an ordinance to bypass the Supreme Court verdict.

Don’t rush into any follow-up action, government told

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged the government not to rush into any follow-up action on the Sabarimala women’s entry issue. The government should not only explore the possibility of a review petition but also try to reach a consensus over the issue. “A large number of devotees believe in the sanctity of the customs at Sabarimala. The government should not do anything that’ll hurt their faith,” he said. He also alleged the Left front and the CPM have shown double standards on the women’s entry issue.

When the government filed an affidavit in favour of women’s entry to Sabarimala, the Left-controlled Devaswom Board led by former CPM MLA Padmakuamr, opposed the same. Similarly when RSS welcomed the SC verdict, BJP reluctantly opposed the same. The UDF continues with the stance that the rituals in the hill shrine should be respected. Without further worsening the issue, the government should think about a consensus, while the Devaswom Board should go ahead with review petition, said Chennithala.

