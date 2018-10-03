Home States Kerala

Supreme Court order on Sabarimala: Case against 20 for staging protest

The police have also registered a case under Sections 143, 147,188,283 and 149 of the IPC for unlawful assembly and rioting.

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi staging a protest by blocking Vyttila Junction against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala in Kochi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi city police on Tuesday arrested around 20 leaders of Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Sabarimala Protection Committee, who took out a march to Vytilla Junction in protest against the Supreme Court order permitting women’s entry to Sabarimala.

The march, which commenced in front of Shiva Subramanya temple at Vytilla, concluded at Vyttila Junction, where the protestors staged a sit-in on the road. The police action came after the march disrupted the vehicular movement for around 45 minutes at the busy Vytilla Junction.

The police have also registered a case under Sections 143, 147,188,283 and 149 of the IPC for unlawful assembly and rioting. The arrested persons were later released on bail.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala Protection Committee Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur