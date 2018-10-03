Supreme Court order on Sabarimala: Case against 20 for staging protest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi city police on Tuesday arrested around 20 leaders of Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Sabarimala Protection Committee, who took out a march to Vytilla Junction in protest against the Supreme Court order permitting women’s entry to Sabarimala.

The march, which commenced in front of Shiva Subramanya temple at Vytilla, concluded at Vyttila Junction, where the protestors staged a sit-in on the road. The police action came after the march disrupted the vehicular movement for around 45 minutes at the busy Vytilla Junction.

The police have also registered a case under Sections 143, 147,188,283 and 149 of the IPC for unlawful assembly and rioting. The arrested persons were later released on bail.