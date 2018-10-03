Thampi Kannanthanam, the  hitmaker of 1980s, no more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Filmmaker and producer Thampi Kannanthanam, known for having directed blockbuster movies during the 1980s including ‘Rajavinte Makan’ and ‘Indrajalam’, that propelled Mohanlal to superstardom, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 65.

A communique from the hospital, where he was admitted, said Thampi was declared dead at 1.21 pm. He was on ventilator and died due to sepsis shock caused by liver failure, it said.

Kannanthanam began his career as an assistant to the much-successful Joshi and Sasikumar.

Thampi Kannanthanam was born on December 11, 1953, as the sixth son of Baby Kannanthanam and Thankamma at Kanjirappally in Kottayam. He studied in the MC Seminary School. He leaves behind wife Kunjumol and children Angel and Aiswarya.

He began his acting career in Itha Oru Theeram in 1980 and went on to don roles in four more movies. He made his directorial debut with Thavalam in 1983. He directed 16 movies, wrote three scripts and produced five films.

His body will be kept at the Ernakulam Townhall from 3 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday for the public to pay last respects. His funeral will take place at the St George Gracy Memorial Church in Parathode, Kanjirappally on Thursday.