Will climb Sabarimala holding hands of wife and daughter: M Mukundan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: “If I get a chance to climb Sabarimala, I will do so by holding the hands of my daughter and wife,” said writer M Mukundan, here, on Tuesday. The Supreme Court verdict regarding women’s entry to Sabarimala has paved the way for such an opportunity, said Mukundan.

He was speaking after the state-level inauguration of social solidarity week observance at the District Planning Committee hall. “The SC verdict is very revolutionary. What more could one ask for if he will be able to climb the hill with his wife and daughter?,” he said. “Is there any God who dislikes women? Take the case of Lord Krishna, who had spent much time with ‘gopikas’. Hindu mythology says the strength of Lord Siva lies with goddess Parvathi. There are many woman deities worshipped in temples across Kerala. Then who has created a tradition which keeps away women from Sabarimala alone? Do you believe it is Lord Ayyappa who said so? Never,” said Mukundan.

“Earlier, it was very difficult for women to tread through the treacherous forest full of wild animals and poisonous snakes. That might be the reason for the women to stay away from Sabarimala. Now there are no such hassles. The time has changed that women can no longer be sidelined as they have become very strong, he said.