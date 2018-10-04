Bishop ‘not entitled’ to bail at present, says Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the accused in the nun rape case.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan, who cancelled Franco’s plea, observed, “Having considered the nature and gravity of the allegations against the Bishop based on the materials made available, the severity of the punishment in the event of conviction, the position and standing of the accused viz-a-viz the survivor, the reasonable apprehension of the witness being influenced and the stage of investigation, the petitioner is not entitled to be released on bail at this stage.”

The court noted the survivor was a nun who took a solemn vow of poverty, chastity and obedience. She alleged the Bishop, being in a position of dominance and occupying the ultimate position in her Diocese, subjected her to sexual abuse and rape. She had her own reasons for not coming out in the open initially.

The petitioner’s counsel argued her version of sexual abuse for extended period of over two years lacked credibility. The court said it was a matter of evidence to be considered later.

“There is clearly imbalance of power in the relationship between a nun and the Bishop of the congregation and her assertion the petitioner used his authority and dominance to subject her to sexual abuse need not be looked through a veil of suspicion,” the court said.

The judgment said, “After going through the case diary and meticulously analysing the sequence of events and narration of events by the survivor… there was no reason to conclude that at this stage... the allegations levelled by her were false and frivolous. “As rightly submitted by Director General of Prosecution Manjeri Sreedharan Nair, factors which weighed in the survivor’s mind to keep the incident under the wraps prima facie appeared convincing,” it said.

Dismissing the contention of the Bishop’s counsel that he was targeted because he initiated action against the nun for her indiscretion, the court said the argument could not be accepted at this stage.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and the prosecution’s apprehension the accused bishop and his men would try to subvert the investigation by influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence cannot be brushed aside,” it said.

Bishop’s counsel Senior Advocate P Vijayabhanu argued the survivor initially had no case the petitioner subjected to her rape. “The medical examination report would not favour the prosecution case. It was much later that she made the rape allegation,” it said.

The court said the argument the medical report would destroy the edifice of the prosecution case did not appeal to it. The material produced before the court showed attempts were being made to influence witnesses through threat and bribe offers.

The DGP submitted the statements of the witnesses, including five nuns, would have to be recorded under CrPC Section 164. Besides, the bishop had to be taken to his diocese head office at Jalandhar to ascertain his statement and collect some more evidence. The allegations are grave and the investigation being in the early stages, his release on bail would adversely affect the case, the DGP submitted.

