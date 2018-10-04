‘Employees can give any amount; but no concessions’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday submitted before the High Court that government employees could contribute any amount they choose to the CMDRF, but will not be entitled to the concessions offered by the order directing to contribute one month’s salary.

It said 82.17 percent of those working in aided colleges have already expressed their unwillingness to contribute, which clearly shows that the employees are free to exercise their option not to contribute their salary.

Opposing the petition of Kerala NGO Sangh against the order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) refusing to stay the salary challenge notification, the state submitted that the order was issued in the extraordinary situation prevailing in the state.

According to the state, the concessions such as leave surrender, PF loan will not be available to such employees, who contribute any amount to the relief fund. These concessions are available only to those who offer a month’s gross salary. However, they could also avail of the benefits under the income tax exemption clause.

The Chief Secretary had issued a note on September 15, clarifying that there was no compulsion. Later, on September 29, the government had also issued another circular clarifying if an employee intended to contribute anything less than one month’s gross salary he/she could freely contribute and avail tax exemption.

Of the 176259 non-gazetted officers in the state, approximately 140219 had co-operated and the same was in the case with 18660 gazetted officers out of the 23597.