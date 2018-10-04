Endosulfan victims to get one-time assistance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A one-time assistance of Rs 1,000 will be given to 4,643 Endosulfan victims in Kasargod who receive a pension from the Kerala Social Security Mission.

The Governor will be approached to issue an ordinance to amend the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Act to facilitate the renomination of a Travancore Devaswom Board member upon completion of his tenure.

Land will be acquired for the Kanhangad- Panathur- Kaniyoor railway line.

The state government and Railways will equally share the cost. New ITIs will be started at Kuttikole in Kasargod and Mayyanad in Kollam. 11 each posts will be created in both places. Two each units of four trades will be started at both centres.

An amendment will be effected to the Kerala State Fishermen Debt Relief Commission rules to help fishermen who are in debt after taking loans from banks, other agencies and individuals. The Cabinet approved the draft bill. The amendment will also help the commission to assist those who lost their fishing equipment in natural calamities. Debts up to December 31, 2007, will be considered.