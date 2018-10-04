Home States Kerala

Haste in implementing Supreme Court order will lead to riots, warns K Sudhakaran

The reaction we saw in Pandalam is not isolated. More people will join the protest in the coming days as the believers feel they were wronged.

A file photo of the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. If needed, the government will bring female police personnel from outside the state, said the CM | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The government should treat the Sabarimala issue in a mature manner or it will lead to undesirable consequences as had happened in Tamil Nadu during the Jallikattu issue, warned KPCC working president K Sudhakaran.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said the government should learn from the way the Tamil Nadu government had handled the issue without fuss, thereby defusing a riot-like situation by using common sense.

The protest march in Pandalam on Tuesday, in which thousands of Ayyappa devotees took part without any prodding from political parties, is an indication of things to come, he said.

This may escalate into a huge mass movement, which could be used by political opportunists to reap benefits by flaring up communal sentiments, he said.

Lessons from TN

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had shown haste in implementing the Supreme Court order. But, when it realised that things had gone out of control, it went back on its stand and solved the situation by passing a Bill in favour of organising Jallikattu, said Sudhakaran.

“Here also, the government’s haste in implementing the SC verdict will lead to riots. The reaction we saw in Pandalam is not isolated. More people will join the protest in the coming days as the believers feel they were wronged. The government should put the matter before the SC through a review petition and be ready to make a new law regarding the issue,” he said.

