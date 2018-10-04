Home States Kerala

In-principle approval for Kerala Bank

The state government on Wednesday moved a big step towards realising the dream of ‘Kerala Bank.’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday moved a big step towards realising the dream of ‘Kerala Bank.’ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given in-principle approval for establishing the bank by merging the district cooperative banks with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank (KSCB).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the RBI, in a letter on Wednesday, asked the state gto complete the procedures for the merger by March 31, 2019, by following all financial and legal norms and approach the central bank for the final approvals and licences.

‘’This is a happy occasion for the state,’’ said Pinarayi.
Post-merger, the RBI licence issued to the KSCB will continue to be valid. The branches of the district banks will transform into KSCB branches. Consequently, the KSCB should apply to the RBI for licences for these branches. The district banks have to surrender their licences to the RBI, which has set 18 other conditions for establishing the bank.

This includes a requirement that the state should follow the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act and Rules in effecting the merger. There should not be any court order staying or banning the merger. 

The Kerala State Cooperative Bank (KSCB) and district cooperative banks (DCBs) are required to present a merger plan before their members. In fact, a merger resolution should be passed with two-thirds majority in the general body.

Further, the banks and the state government should sign a tripartite MoU, which covers details pertaining to governing body, management set-up, human resource and asset liabilities.

Post merger, the net worth and capital adequacy of Kerala Bank should be harmonious with RBI norms. Any shortcomings in this regard should be addressed by the state government. If the KSCB and DCBs have deposits in the treasury, they should be withdrawn in a phased manner. Another condition is that new cooperative societies that use the term ‘bank’ should not be registered in the state. For final approval, the RBI should be approached via Nabard once the conditions are met.

