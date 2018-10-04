Kerala government betrayed people by promoting breweries: Bishop Joseph Karikkassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council (KCBC) Temperance Commission former Vice-Chairman Bishop Joseph Karikkassery has termed the state government's move to open new distilleries and breweries as anti-people. He accused the government of violating the norms while addressing activists who were staging a protest held by KCBC at Town Hall in Kochi on Thursday.

"This government came to power by promising to reduce availability and consumption of liquor in the state. However, the steps initiated by the government after coming to power were against those promises. The people of Kerala were betrayed by the government. The non-transparent liquor policy of the government indicates severe corruption," he said.

When Kerala could not attain self-sufficiency in the production of foodgrains, vegetables and other essential commodities, the government is planning to turn this state self-sufficient in the availability of liquor, said the Bishop.

"The government should withdraw its decision as it will have a severe impact on the society. There will be protests from all over Kerala including Palakkad where a majority of breweries are operational," he added.