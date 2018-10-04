Home States Kerala

Kerala government preparing dam operation plan in wake of cyclone warning

The plan will be prepared by the Water Resources department and KSEB after considering the inflow to dams, present conditions and weather forecast.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Idukki dam before the floods hit Kerala in August. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The executive committee meeting of State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday morning decided to formulate an operational plan for dams in the wake of the low pressure and cyclone warnings.

The plan will be prepared by the Water Resources department and KSEB after considering the inflow to dams, present conditions and weather forecast. It will be submitted to the government.

Executive engineers in charge of dams have been asked to be in constant contact with district collectors. Dam shutters should be opened only after obtaining prior sanction of district collectors.

Central Water Commission will be asked to direct the Tamil Nadu Government to release water from the dams that would affect Kerala. All such dams are filled to the maximum capacity, the meeting observed.

KSEB has been asked to control the water level in Sholayar dam by considering the rain forecast.

Factors like low tide and high tide should be considered for dam opening. Satellite phones will be provided in all dam sites under the control of KSEB and Water Resources Department. Satellite phone at the SDMA headquarters will be given to the Kakki-Anathode dam executive engineer for the time being.

Ships and Dornier aircraft of Coast Guard are giving warning to fishermen in deep seas to return to mainland.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Chief Secretary (Disaster Management), Principal Secretary (Finance), secretaries of Water Resources and Power, KSEB chairman, chief engineer of Water Resources, IDRB chief engineer and member-secretary of State Disaster Management Authority.

IDUKKI

Orange alert- until October 6

Red alert- October 7

Orange alert- October 8

THRISSUR

Orange alert- October 6

Red alert- October 7

PALAKKAD

Orange alert- October 6

Red alert- October 7

KOZHIKODE, WAYANAD

Yellow alert- until October 8

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dam operational plan cyclone warnings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices