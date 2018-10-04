Kerala government preparing dam operation plan in wake of cyclone warning

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The executive committee meeting of State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday morning decided to formulate an operational plan for dams in the wake of the low pressure and cyclone warnings.

The plan will be prepared by the Water Resources department and KSEB after considering the inflow to dams, present conditions and weather forecast. It will be submitted to the government.

Executive engineers in charge of dams have been asked to be in constant contact with district collectors. Dam shutters should be opened only after obtaining prior sanction of district collectors.

Central Water Commission will be asked to direct the Tamil Nadu Government to release water from the dams that would affect Kerala. All such dams are filled to the maximum capacity, the meeting observed.

KSEB has been asked to control the water level in Sholayar dam by considering the rain forecast.

Factors like low tide and high tide should be considered for dam opening. Satellite phones will be provided in all dam sites under the control of KSEB and Water Resources Department. Satellite phone at the SDMA headquarters will be given to the Kakki-Anathode dam executive engineer for the time being.

Ships and Dornier aircraft of Coast Guard are giving warning to fishermen in deep seas to return to mainland.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Chief Secretary (Disaster Management), Principal Secretary (Finance), secretaries of Water Resources and Power, KSEB chairman, chief engineer of Water Resources, IDRB chief engineer and member-secretary of State Disaster Management Authority.

IDUKKI

Orange alert- until October 6

Red alert- October 7

Orange alert- October 8

THRISSUR

Orange alert- October 6

Red alert- October 7

PALAKKAD

Orange alert- October 6

Red alert- October 7

KOZHIKODE, WAYANAD

Yellow alert- until October 8