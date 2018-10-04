Legal advisers dissuaded us from filing the plea, says Travancore Devaswom Board

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday after a TDB meeting to review arrangements for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, TDB president A Padmakumar said the board had the same opinion as the government that the SC order should be implemented without fail.

The TDB had sought legal advice on filing a review petition and was told that “chances are bleak”, he said.

The TDB meeting decided to ensure all facilities for female pilgrims. More facilities, including 600 and 700 toilets, will be set up in Nilakkal and Pampa.

“Women who come to Sabarimala would be ardent devotees and aware of the customs and traditions of the temple. They would be aware of the available facilities. The TDB will do everything possible to make their pilgrimage comfortable,” he said.

Development works

Development works worth Rs 150 crore will be implemented in Sabarimala with the help of KIIFB, he said. The TDB will approach the state and Central governments and the SC for getting more land to set up facilities. It requires 95 acres in Sannidhanam and 100 acres in Nilakkal. The new bridge connecting Pampa hilltop and Ganapati temple will cost Rs 25 crore, he added.