Low pressure in Arabian Sea likely to become a cyclone; three districts on red alert

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is on high alert following an IMD warning that the low-pressure formation that is expected to take shape in the Arabian Sea by Friday could intensify into a cyclone.

The formation is likely to concentrate into a depression and move northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours and develop into a cyclonic storm, IMD said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, private agency Skymet Weather also has warned of torrential rain in the week ahead, with Kerala ‘’bearing the maximum brunt.’’ There is a good chance that the (low-pressure) system would intensify into a cyclonic storm over Central Arabian Sea. If this happens, this tropical storm would be named as ‘Cyclone Luban,’ Skymet Weather said.

District administrations and security agencies have been alerted in view of the cyclone warning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Strong winds, heavy rainfall and rough seas are expected later this week, said Pinarayi.

The IMD has also issued red alerts for three districts — Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur — for October 7, due to a heavy rainfall warning, the CM said. Modifying its earlier warning that the low-pressure formation was expected on Saturday, the IMD stated on Wednesday that the low-pressure formation would develop on Friday.

Skymet predicts bad time for the state

Skymet Weather stated: ‘‘The weather system would be moving in NE direction, shifting slightly away from the Indian coast. Spiral bands of this potential storm would be extending beyond 500 km, putting West Coast on alert for some torrential rains with Kerala bearing the maximum brunt.’’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: ‘’The government has asked the State Disaster Management Authority to meet urgently and take precautions.’’

Central agencies have been asked to stand by and five additional teams of the NDRF have been requested for the state in view of the IMD warning, he said. ‘’Fishermen who’re out in the sea have been instructed to make for the nearest coast by October 5,’’ said Pinarayi.

Along the coasts, the weather alert will be publicised via loudspeakers.

‘’Once the low-pressure formation strengthens, strong winds are expected along the coast,’’ the CM said. The government has also alerted the district collectors as high ranges face the threat of landslides and landslips. Collectors have been asked to arrange relief camps by October 5.

If there is a possibility of flooding, people residing on the banks of rivers and canals should immediately move to the relief camps. The government has also advised the public to avoid night travel as far as possible in the high ranges. In the regions that were affected by the mid-August floods, the police would issue public alerts through loudspeakers. Instructions have also been issued to reopen the camps that were used during the floods. A state executive meeting of the SDMA will also examine the water levels of the dams in view of the weather warning and take adequate precautions.