Nepotism row is back to haunt government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a development that could put the ruling LDF Government and the CPM in a tight spot, it has emerged that the government has been sitting on Vigilance reports seeking action against close relatives of some of the prominent CPM leaders occupying key posts in various public sector undertakings.

The report submitted by former Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau chief Jacob Thomas after a Quick Verification in 2016 had recommended action against CPM state committee member Koliakode Krishnan Nair’s son T Unnikrishnan, General Manager (Projects), for allegedly forging documents to obtain the job. The report had said there was evidence that Unnikrishnan had submitted fabricated documents, including year of graduating, to get the job.

Similar reports recommending removal of E K Nayanar’s grandson Sooraj Raveendran, Anathalavattom Anandan’s son Jeevan Anand and Sports Minister E P Jayarajan’s relative Jinson, who adorn key posts in various government agencies, were also kept in the cold storage.