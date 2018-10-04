Home States Kerala

Nepotism row is back to haunt Kerala government

The report had recommended action against CPM state committee member Koliakode Krishnan Nair’s son T Unnikrishnan, General Manager (Projects), for allegedly forging documents to obtain the job.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a development that could put the ruling LDF Government and the CPM in a tight spot, it has emerged that the government has been sitting on Vigilance reports seeking action against close relatives of some of the prominent CPM leaders occupying key posts in various public sector undertakings.

The report submitted by former Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau chief Jacob Thomas after a Quick Verification in 2016 had recommended action against CPM state committee member Koliakode Krishnan Nair’s son T Unnikrishnan, General Manager (Projects), for allegedly forging documents to obtain the job. The report had said there was evidence that Unnikrishnan had submitted fabricated documents, including year of graduating, to get the job.

Similar reports recommending removal of E K Nayanar’s grandson Sooraj Raveendran, Anathalavattom Anandan’s son Jeevan Anand and Sports Minister E P Jayarajan’s relative Jinson, who adorn key posts in various government agencies, were also kept in the cold storage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepotism row Kerala government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices