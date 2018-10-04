Home States Kerala

No review petition, we are bound to implement Supreme Court verdict: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

A day after hundreds of women took to the streets against the verdict, Pinarayi said the government will not file a review petition.  

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it clear the state government is bound to implement the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women into Sabarimala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will ensure the necessary arrangements to allow women of all ages to enter the hill shrine.

Responding to questions in this regard at the post Cabinet briefing, Pinarayi said opinion is divided among devotees on the issue.

“The apex court issued its verdict after going through all aspects of the matter. Now, being a law-abiding state, we have to go by the SC verdict and take the steps necessary to implement the same. Since the SC has issued a verdict, till another rule is introduced, it’s the law of the land,” he said.

The state is bound to go by the apex court judgment and will take steps in concurrence with the order.
The law and order issue associated with protests from various parts of the state is a different issue, and will be dealt with accordingly, said the CM.

Rejecting Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar’s statement on exploring the possibility of a review petition, Pinarayi said it should be treated as his personal opinion.
“He used to make such statements at times. It should be treated as his personal opinion.

As far as I know, the Devaswom Board has not taken any such decision. His statements immediately after holding a meeting with me would have given an impression that it is the government’s opinion,” he said, terming Padmakumar’s opinion wrong.

The CM said that if needed, the state government will bring female police personnel from outside the state.
“As part of ensuring facilities for women in the hill shrine, women police personnel will be deployed. If that’s insufficient, women personnel will be brought from outside the state,” he said.
Express had earlier reported on a section of women police personnel raising concerns about going for duty at the hill shrine due to religious reasons.

Some female police personnel had expressed reluctance to serve in Sabarimala as it hurts their religious sentiments.

