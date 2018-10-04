Ramesh Chennithala to go on fast tomorrow

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will go on a fast on Friday for the protection of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

Chennithala, who met Pandalam Kottaram Nirvahana Samithi president Sasikumar at Pandalam on Wednesday and extended support for the agitation for the restoration of the ongoing Sabarimala practices, told reporters the Congress will take up the agitation for the protection of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala temple in the wake of the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages into the shrine.

The Congress will continue the agitation till the ongoing practices of Lord Ayyappa temple are restored, he said.

Chennithala said the Congress will file a review petition. We have already spoken to leading Supreme Court lawyers, including Kapil Sibal and Manu Abhishek Singhvi, to appear for the case, he said.

He lambasted Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar for backtracking on the earlier stand on filing a review petition against the Supreme Court judgment.

Chennithala said he will hold discussions with former presidents of Travancore, Cochin and Malabar Devaswom boards on the future course of action on the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala practices.

MLAs Adoor Prakash and Eldose Kunnappally, DCC president Babu George, KPCC secretary Pazhakulam Madhu and DCC vice-president Vettoor Jyothiprasad were present.

‘RSS and CPM are playing double game’

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has charged the RSS and CPM of playing a double game in the issue of the entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years in Sabarimala hill shrine. He said both the organisations are playing hide and seek and are not open in the issue.

He called upon these organisations to come out in the open with a bold stand instead of not taking a position. Chennithala said if the RSS and BJP are sincere, then they should ask the Prime Minister to amend the law in Parliament and there the issue will end. He said the Narendra Modi Government is trying

for a backdoor entry of the Uniform Civil Code. He called upon the RSS leadership to come out with its position on the issue. He also said a meeting of former presidents and members of TDB will be called on Friday to chalk out further strategies on the issue.