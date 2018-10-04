Home States Kerala

SAAC: Kerala to have its own accreditation system for colleges

Bolstering the higher education sector of the state, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is set to launch a State Assessment and Accreditation Centre (SAAC).

Published: 04th October 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bolstering the higher education sector of the state, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is set to launch a State Assessment and Accreditation Centre (SAAC). The proposed body which will be in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will act as a state-level body for assessment and rating of colleges, including self-financing ones.

Chairing the council meeting of KSHEC on Wednesday, Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel said it will be made mandatory for colleges in the state to apply for SAAC, in addition to the NAAC accreditation.

“Institutions can apply for SAAC accreditation from January 1. Institutions that have NAAC accreditation will also have to apply for the same,” said Jaleel.

According to the minister, in the near future, only SAAC-accredited institutions will be made eligible for applying for new courses as well as for availing grants and resources of the government. SAAC will operate under the KSHEC,” he said.

Another major decision that has been taken during the council meeting is to figure out a unified fee structure for international students studying at various universities. Kerala University VC will look into this and has been asked to submit a report on the same, said Jaleel.

It is learnt the decision comes in the wake of a letter from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to KSHEC, which highlights the hardships being faced by international students at universities in the state due to existing disparities in fee structure, PhD dissertation, its submission and others.

The other key decisions taken during the meeting include, establishing a Faculty Training Centre for basic training of teaching staffs who were newly appointed to colleges, convening a National Conference on Higher Education by inviting Educational Ministers of various states, taking steps to attract foreign students, instructing the universities in the state to conduct an intellectual discussion for figuring out various actions that could be taken for rebuilding the state post-floods and others.

Based on the discussion the universities will have to prepare a report and submit the same to the state government via KSHEC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Assessment and Accreditation Centre Kerala State Higher Education Council Accreditation for College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices