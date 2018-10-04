SAAC: Kerala to have its own accreditation system for colleges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bolstering the higher education sector of the state, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is set to launch a State Assessment and Accreditation Centre (SAAC). The proposed body which will be in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will act as a state-level body for assessment and rating of colleges, including self-financing ones.

Chairing the council meeting of KSHEC on Wednesday, Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel said it will be made mandatory for colleges in the state to apply for SAAC, in addition to the NAAC accreditation.

“Institutions can apply for SAAC accreditation from January 1. Institutions that have NAAC accreditation will also have to apply for the same,” said Jaleel.

According to the minister, in the near future, only SAAC-accredited institutions will be made eligible for applying for new courses as well as for availing grants and resources of the government. SAAC will operate under the KSHEC,” he said.

Another major decision that has been taken during the council meeting is to figure out a unified fee structure for international students studying at various universities. Kerala University VC will look into this and has been asked to submit a report on the same, said Jaleel.

It is learnt the decision comes in the wake of a letter from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to KSHEC, which highlights the hardships being faced by international students at universities in the state due to existing disparities in fee structure, PhD dissertation, its submission and others.

The other key decisions taken during the meeting include, establishing a Faculty Training Centre for basic training of teaching staffs who were newly appointed to colleges, convening a National Conference on Higher Education by inviting Educational Ministers of various states, taking steps to attract foreign students, instructing the universities in the state to conduct an intellectual discussion for figuring out various actions that could be taken for rebuilding the state post-floods and others.

Based on the discussion the universities will have to prepare a report and submit the same to the state government via KSHEC.