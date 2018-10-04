Train traffic restored on Chalakkudy-Karukutty route

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Railway officials restored train traffic on the Chalakkudy-Karukutty route on Thursday morning. According to the railway authorities, the technical team repaired the tracks where a minor landslip occurred.

"Though some trains were delayed during the night, the traffic has been restored after a team of experts examined the safety of the tracks," added the official. Some of the night trains like Alleppey express, Shornur passenger, were delayed due to the land slip caused by heavy rain and wind at Chalakudy region on Wednesday evening.