All four shutters of Malampuzha dam opened

PALAKKAD: The four spillway shutters of the Malampuzha dam was opened by 9 cm on Thursday following the arrival of the northeast monsoon and the issuing of the red alert in Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki for October 7.

Executive engineer of Malampuzha dam S Padmakumar told Express the current water level is 114.03 metre. “It is planned to bring down the water level in the dam to 113.43 metre in the coming days. In the first phase, we raised the shutters by 9 cm with a provision to raise it by 30 cm if necessary,” he said.

The catchment areas of the Malampuzha dam received a rainfall of 58 mm on Wednesday. The shutters were opened at 3 pm on Thursday evening. The full storage level of the dam is 115.06 metre. Those living on either bank of the canals have been advised to be vigilant. The District Collector has informed that the administration is capable of handling any eventuality as a red alert has been sounded.