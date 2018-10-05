Home States Kerala

All four shutters of Malampuzha dam opened

Executive engineer of Malampuzha dam S Padmakumar told Express the current water level is 114.03 metre.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Malampuzha dam shutters opened.(Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The four spillway shutters of the Malampuzha dam was opened by 9 cm on Thursday following the arrival of the northeast monsoon and the issuing of the red alert in Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki for October 7.

Executive engineer of Malampuzha dam S Padmakumar told Express the current water level is 114.03 metre. “It is planned to bring down the water level in the dam to 113.43 metre in the coming days. In the first phase, we raised the shutters by 9 cm with a provision to raise it by 30 cm if necessary,” he said. 

The catchment areas of the Malampuzha dam received a rainfall of 58 mm on Wednesday. The shutters were opened at 3 pm on Thursday evening. The full storage level of the dam is 115.06 metre. Those living on either bank of the canals have been advised to be vigilant. The District Collector has informed that the administration is capable of handling any eventuality as a red alert has been sounded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malampuzha dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices