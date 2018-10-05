Clean chit for K M Mani: Judge gets threat via mail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inquiry Commission and Vigilance special court judge D Ajith Kumar has received a letter threatening and abusing him. Ajith was in the news after he rejected a Vigilance report that gave a clean chit to K M Mani in the bar bribery case.The letter mentioned that no one should be implicated in the case.City police has launched a probe after the judge handed over the letter to city police commissioner P Prakash.