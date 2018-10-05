Congress to move court against Kerala Bank

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has said the party will move court against the government move to merge the 14 district cooperative banks to form Kerala Bank, as a single entity, as this would lead to the destruction of cooperative banks which are the lifeline of lakhs of people.

Mullappally alleged the state government, which is in a major financial crisis, is trying to meet the needs by forming the Kerala Bank. By destroying the cooperative sector and the people who depend on it, the government is trying a shortcut to come out of the financial crisis.If the government needs it can float a Kerala Bank. But it should not be done by sacrificing the cooperative sector.

Merging the profit-making district cooperative banks with a 250 crore loss-making state cooperative bank will lead to total destruction of the cooperative sector.The PCC chief said the Kerala Bank is formed as a profit-making entity while the cooperative banks are indispensable for the daily needs of ordinary people. These banks provide agriculture loan, gold loans and other loans at small interest rates and give higher interest on deposits. Mullappally wondered as to what service the Kerala Bank can provide more than the several commercial banks which are already in existence in the state.

The cooperative sector was formed by Gandhi and the independence movement and further taken forward by Jawaharlal Nehru and this sector had given a major impetus to the economic growth of the country. As the CPM does not have any emotional attachment to this movement, they don’t have any mental block to destroy the sector.