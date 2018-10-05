Home States Kerala

IMD issues red alert in Idukki, Malappuram

The IMD has issued a red alert for Idukki and Malappuram for Sunday in view of a ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

The shutters of the Malampuzha dam were raised by 9 cm on Thursday evening | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The IMD has issued a red alert for Idukki and Malappuram for Sunday in view of a ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning. Though red alerts were declared for Sunday in Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur earlier, it was modified on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the KSEB has started releasing water from its dams. It has announced that more dams, including the Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki project, will be opened in view of the IMD warning. One shutter of the Sholayar dam and two sluice gates of the Poringalkuthu dam were opened on Thursday after notifying the Thrissur district administration. 

The KSEB has also decided to keep the shutters open at Idamalayar dam though the water level is below 160 m. As a yellow alert is valid for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, it has decided to release water from Banasurasagar dam and, if necessary, from Kuttiadi dam as well. 

Water will be released from the Pampa and Kakki dams taking into consideration the construction taking place at Sabarimala. As a red alert has been declared for Idukki in view of the very heavy rainfall warning, water will be released from the dam even if the level is 15 ft below the maximum water level of 2,403 ft. The decision was taken on the basis of instructions issued by the Chief Secretary and SDMA. 

KSEB officers have been instructed to get prior permission from the district authorities before discharging water from the dams. The KSEB has also decided to increase the discharge from the already-opened Mattupetti, Ponmudi and Kundala dams and to open control rooms to coordinate the operation. 

The IMD has reiterated its warning that the low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-east Arabian Sea by Friday and develop into a cyclonic storm. “It is very likely to concentrate into a depression and move north-westwards during the subsequent 36 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter and move towards the Oman coast,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idukki Malappuram Red Alert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices